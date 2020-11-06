Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan as Atsani approaches

(CWB map of quake which struck east of Taitung) (CWB map of quake which struck east of Taitung)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 9:40 a.m. Friday morning (Nov. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 107.8 kilometers east-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 29 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County, Hualien County, and Changhua County, and 2 in Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Tainan City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Pingtung County, Chiayi City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and Taipei City.

Earlier in the morning at 2:36 a.m., an earthquake was recorded 30.3 km southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.3 km. The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, a 3 in Hualien County and Tainan City, and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.

The CWB at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening (Nov. 5) issued a land warning for Pingtung County and Taitung County for Tropical Storm Atsani, the first tropical storm to warrant a land warning for Taiwan proper this year. As the tropical storm closes in, the CWB at 9:15 Friday morning extended the land warning to Kaohsiung and Tainan.

As of 8 a.m., Atsani was located 150 km southeast of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kph. The tropical storm has a radius of 120 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 126 kph.