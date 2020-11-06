Alexa
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan as Atsani approaches

Shockwaves of magnitude 5.4 temblor felt in Taipei, land warnings expanded for Tropical Storm Atsani

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 10:06
(CWB map of quake which struck east of Taitung)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 9:40 a.m. Friday morning (Nov. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 107.8 kilometers east-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 29 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County, Hualien County, and Changhua County, and 2 in Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Tainan City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Pingtung County, Chiayi City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and Taipei City.

Earlier in the morning at 2:36 a.m., an earthquake was recorded 30.3 km southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.3 km. The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, a 3 in Hualien County and Tainan City, and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.

The CWB at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening (Nov. 5) issued a land warning for Pingtung County and Taitung County for Tropical Storm Atsani, the first tropical storm to warrant a land warning for Taiwan proper this year. As the tropical storm closes in, the CWB at 9:15 Friday morning extended the land warning to Kaohsiung and Tainan.

As of 8 a.m., Atsani was located 150 km southeast of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kph. The tropical storm has a radius of 120 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 126 kph.
