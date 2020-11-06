Mandarin Oriental Taipei set to make a Christmas comeback

A Christmas tree in the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental Taipei during Christmas season 2019. A Christmas tree in the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental Taipei during Christmas season 2019. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The nation's most luxurious and expensive hotel is set to make a comeback for Christmas after a six-month hiatus, along with its designer Christmas trees and festive light installations.

The Mandarin Oriental Taipei responded to the coronavirus pandemic by temporarily closing room operations and initiating a layoff in June, with over 250 employees out of a job. It is set to reopen on Dec. 1.

The hotel experienced a steep decline in room occupancy months into the global outbreak due to extensive travel restrictions. This inflicted more stress on its underperforming room operations, even though its fine-dining restaurants have stayed strong, including the Michelin starred Ya Ge and Michelin recommended Bencotto.

The hotel opened in 2014, offering 256 luxurious guest rooms, with 47 spacious suites, and 2015's highest average room rate of NT$15,000 (US$500). It cuts rates occasionally to lure guests, while rumors of selling the property to foreign buyers have surfaced over the years.

The hotel announced on Thursday (Nov. 5) that it will reopen its rooms and several dining services from Dec. 1. Famed for its afternoon teas and selection of fine European and Chinese teas, Jade Lounge will reopen the next day.

A limited offer is now available exclusively to Taiwan residents who book between Nov. 6-20. Guests staying overnight on select dates until Jan. 31, 2021, can enjoy a complimentary breakfast, seven-course set dinner, and minibar per stay.