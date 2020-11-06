Logicalis Asia Enhances Digital Transformation Capabilities with The Acquisition of iZeno

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 November 2020 - Logicalis Asia, part of the Logicalis Group, a leading international IT solutions and managed services provider, has acquired a majority stake in iZeno, a company specialising in digital transformation, application modernisation, DevOps, customer experience and hybrid cloud solutions.









Headquartered in Singapore with additional operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, iZeno holds a leading presence in the region. With its team of 85+ in-house innovators, iZeno has delivered over 500 enterprise solutions for 300 clients spanning finance, manufacturing, banking, gaming, healthcare, telecom and retail industries. With this investment, Logicalis strengthens its ability to offer differentiated, high impact solutions and accelerates its vision to be the preferred digital transformation enabler for its customers.





Logicalis Asia CEO, Lee Chong-Win comments, "There is strong alignment between Logicalis and iZeno, in terms of vision, opportunities for joint value creation and mutual focus on customer-centricity. Our customers are prioritising their digital transformation agendas. The skills and innovation that iZeno brings to the group strengthen our core value proposition as we fulfil our mission of helping customers unlock value through digital transformation."

iZeno has deep skills in application modernisation, DevOps, ITSM, hybrid cloud, CRM, data analytics, and other leading technologies within IT frameworks. This, combined with iZeno's strong strategic partnerships with Red Hat, Atlassian, several public cloud hyperscalers and over a dozen other partners will accelerate Logicalis' vision to be a leader in digital transformation and expands its solutions and services for customers around the globe. The acquisition also reinforces Logicalis' efforts to continually invest in growing its business with key partners like Cisco and Microsoft.





About iZeno

iZeno was founded in 2003 to provide enterprises with best-in-class technology solutions they need to keep their business running seamlessly. With a team of 85+ in-house innovators, iZeno has delivered, implemented and optimised over 500 Enterprise Solutions to enable smarter insights and better business outcomes.





iZeno's team draws on industry experiences in delivering a portfolio of mission-critical applications, integrating AI & machine learning, DevOps, ITSM, cloud, CRM & CX, data analytics, and other leading technologies within its clients existing IT frameworks.





With a leading presence in the region, the business is headquartered in Singapore and has operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.





Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Dell/EMC, VMware, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow), its 6,500 employees are skilled in modernising the key digital pillars of data centre and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, and data and information strategies.





As Architects of ChangeTM, Logicalis' focus is to design, support, and execute customers' digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.





The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.





For more information, visit https://www.ap.logicalis.com/