  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan as Atsani nears

Magnitude 5.4 temblor jolts southeast Taiwan early Friday morning, Tropical Storm Atsani approaches

  291
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/06 09:21
(CWB map of Friday's quake)

(CWB map of Friday's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted southeast Taiwan at 2:36 a.m. Friday morning (Nov. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.3 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, a 3 in Hualien County and Tainan City, and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

The CWB at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening (Nov. 5) issued a land warning for Tropical Storm Atsani, the first tropical storm to warrant a land warning for Taiwan proper this year. As of 8 a.m. this morning, Atsani was located 150 km southeast of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kph.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Erdogan caves to Chinese pressure to take Taiwan flag off Twitter
Erdogan caves to Chinese pressure to take Taiwan flag off Twitter
2020/11/02 13:00
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan
2020/10/26 09:36
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
2020/10/17 20:28
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
2020/10/12 23:54
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan
2020/10/05 10:53