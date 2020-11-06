Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan as Atsani nears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted southeast Taiwan at 2:36 a.m. Friday morning (Nov. 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.3 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County, a 3 in Hualien County and Tainan City, and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Yilan County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

The CWB at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening (Nov. 5) issued a land warning for Tropical Storm Atsani, the first tropical storm to warrant a land warning for Taiwan proper this year. As of 8 a.m. this morning, Atsani was located 150 km southeast of Eluanbi, moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kph.