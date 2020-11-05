NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|198
|199
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|188
|130
|New England
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|136
|167
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|94
|238
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|198
|136
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|208
|184
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|166
|217
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|154
|220
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|211
|142
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|132
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|206
|237
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|194
|214
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|253
|152
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|187
|203
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|147
|183
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|179
|185
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|186
|205
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|133
|165
|Dallas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|185
|266
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|145
|199
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|247
|165
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|206
|197
|Carolina
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|179
|193
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|209
|224
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|219
|187
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|166
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|177
|206
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|183
|214
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|240
|199
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|193
|152
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|173
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.