Taiwan’s Silver Grass Festival of Caoling Historic Trail kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Silver Grass Festival of Caoling Historic Trail gets underway on Saturday (Nov. 7) and is scheduled to finish Nov. 29.

The Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration (NYCNSAA). NYCNSAA said on Thursday (Nov. 5) the event heralds the silver grass season that welcomes Autumn. Silver grass (Miscanthus sinensis) is a flowering plant endemic to East Asia.

Promotional activities and shuttle buses are provided by the event organizer to the fields of blooming silver grass swaying in the wind. Comfortable shade is provided by trees, while two historic steles with carved inscriptions from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) can be seen along the 8.5-kilometer trail, which attracts a steady stream of hikers, especially on weekends.

During the festival, booths selling artifacts and snacks will be set up at the Fulong Visitor Center, near Fulong train station; at Yuanwangkeng valley near the Gongliao entrance in New Taipei City; and the Dali Visitor Center at the Dali entrance in Yilan County.

There will also be entertaining activities held at the three locations. Free porridge will be provided at the Dali Tiangong Temple, at the trail's Dali entrance. Paid shuttle buses will be provided between the Fulong Visitor Center, the Yuanwangkeng valley, and the Dali Visitor Center on weekends during the festival.

The shuttle buses between Fulong Visitor Center and Yuanwangkeng will run from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with one service every 15 minutes during peak time. Shuttle buses between Dali Visitor Center and the Fulong Visitor Center will run from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a service every 30 minutes, according to NYCNSAA. The fare is NT$15 per adult.



(NYCNSAA photo)



(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)