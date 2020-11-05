China complains that US drone sale to Taiwan 'blatantly interferes' with internal affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the U.S. State Department's announcement that it is planning to sell four sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Taiwan, China on Wednesday (Nov. 4) accused the U.S. of "blatant interference" in the communist regime's internal affairs.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which is under the State Department, on Tuesday (Nov. 3) stated that it has formally notified Congress of the proposed sale of four MQ-9B UAVs, along with related equipment and personnel training, valued at US$600 million. China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) on Wednesday said that the U.S. seriously violated the "one China principle" and the Three Communiqués, especially the provisions of the August 17 Communiqué, constituting "blatant interference in China's internal affairs."

Wang stated that China urges the U.S. to abide by the "one China" principle and the Three Communiqués and halt arms sales to and military ties with "the Taiwan region" so as to "avoid further damaging China-U.S. relations and cross-strait peace and stability." He claimed that the arms deals seriously "undermine China's sovereignty and security interests" and that the sales "send out wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

Wang warned that if these steps were not taken, China would make a "proper and necessary response in accordance with the developments of the situation." That same day, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) stated that Beijing resolutely opposes the U.S. arms sale to "China's Taiwan Area."

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) responded to the Chinese statements by thanking the U.S. for its concrete actions in continuing to implement the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. It pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has continued with its threat to use force against Taiwan and is continuously deploying military forces to intimidate and pressure Taiwan, harming the development of cross-strait relations.

The council then called on Beijing authorities to exercise self-restraint, immediately halt military provocations against Taiwan, and assume its due responsibilities in maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait. It stated that the government will "continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, safeguard national sovereignty and democracy, and maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, and the well-being and security of the people."