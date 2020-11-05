Taipei police arrest college student for cutting woman's hair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei police have arrested a college student for cutting a stranger's hair in Neihu MRT station.

Last week, a woman posted a complaint on the social media site Dcard, saying a stranger had cut her hair without her consent. She said she was on an escalator in the MRT station at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 when she suddenly felt her hair being cut by someone behind her with scissors.

The woman said she had informed MRT staff about the unwanted haircut but that surveillance footage could not clearly show what the man was doing since he stood so close to her. She added that several other people had been nearby, but no one had noticed her unusual encounter, according to UDN.

After learning about the incident, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department tracked down and arrested a 19-year-old man surnamed Li (李) near Nangang Exhibition Center on Wednesday (Nov. 4). Officers said Li explained his behavior by claiming he had been bored and happened to have a pair of scissors in his pocket.

The police pointed out that the incident had panicked several Neihu residents who saw the Dcard post. Li has been issued a verbal warning and will face an assault charge if the victim decides to press charges, CNA cited the police as saying.

A similar incident occurred in the UK in 2006 when a man forcefully took scissors to his ex-girlfriend's hair as revenge for the breakup. The British High Court ultimately ruled that cutting people's hair against their will can be interpreted as assault occasioning bodily harm.



Hair allegedly cut by Li in Neihu MRT station. (Dcard photo)



Scissors allegedly used by Li to cut woman's hair. (Taipei City Police photo)