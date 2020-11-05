Taiwan’s Tainan donates PPE to sister city in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) announced on Thursday (Nov. 5) that the city will donate 1,000 pairs of goggles and 500 protective face shields to Cavite City, Tainan's sister city in the Philippines, according to a CNA report on Thursday (Nov. 5).

The equipment will be delivered to Cavite City Mayor Bernardo Paredes with the assistance of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

In addition, Taiwanese in the Philippines have also pitched in, with Cavite City’s Taiwanese business sector and Taiwanese Compatriot Association in the Philippines each pledging to donate 10,000 masks to the city.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the two cities forming a link, Huang said. He added that due to the pandemic, delegates from the two cities have been unable to visit each other, but it has been even more meaningful to be able to give something to the citizens of Cavite City.