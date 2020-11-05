  1. Home
Taiwan to subsidize COVID-19 quarantine for migrant farmworkers

Measure aims to address lack of labor force in agricultural sector

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/05 17:20
Plucking tea leaves

Plucking tea leaves (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s agricultural authorities announced Thursday (Nov. 5) that the quarantine cost for migrant farmworkers will be partially covered by the government as it works to facilitate the introduction of such laborers.

Foreign workers subject to isolation at designated hotels and who abide by relevant rules during the quarantine period are eligible to apply. Applications shall be filed by employers for the workers within three months after they’re released, wrote CNA.

Each laborer is eligible for a subsidy covering 50 percent of the fees, which should not exceed NT$10,500 (US$368). The measure is in response to calls by the country’s agricultural businesses, which have experienced a labor shortage, according to the Council of Agriculture.

The Ministry of Labor has amended regulations this year to allow for the import of a wider scope of agricultural laborers. The rules apply to industries pertaining to animal husbandry (including swine, cattle, goats, and poultry), aquaculture, and orchid or vegetable cultivation, reported UDN.
migrant
farmworkers
agricultural laborers
COVID-19
quarantine

