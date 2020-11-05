Taiwan's US envoy assures stable relations no matter which party wins American presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To help calm down anxious Taiwanese following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Taiwan’s U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Thursday (Nov. 5) stated in a Facebook post that Taiwan-U.S. relations will continue no matter who wins the presidency.
Hsiao mentioned in her post that this year’s election has seen a record number of voters and that no matter the outcome, this is a testament to America’s democratic will. She remarked that she knew many Taiwanese friends who are very concerned about the result but said she hoped everyone would not worry, Liberty Times reported.
The diplomat went on to say that she has been interacting with friends from the Democratic and Republican parties for more than 20 years, adding that though she could not share details, "there are many friends in both parties who support Taiwan and affirm Taiwan," which she believes is becoming mainstream in the U.S.
"Taiwan is a positive force in the world," she explained. No matter who wins the election, "Taiwan and the United States will continue to deepen relations based on common interests and values."
美國正經歷一場參與投票人數創歷史紀錄的選舉。無論選舉結果如何，都是美國民主意志的展現。 我知道很多台灣的朋友各自有所喜好也非常關心結果。不過各位也不用擔心，美琴二十多年來一直跟民主共和兩黨的朋友互動交往，來到美國就任後更是積極接觸。雖然考慮...Posted by 蕭美琴 Bi-khim Hsiao on Wednesday, November 4, 2020