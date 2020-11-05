  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's US envoy assures stable relations no matter which party wins American presidency

Taiwan, US will continue to deepen relations based on common interests, values: Hsiao Bi-khim

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/05 18:12
Taiwanese envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim 

Taiwanese envoy to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To help calm down anxious Taiwanese following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Taiwan’s U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Thursday (Nov. 5) stated in a Facebook post that Taiwan-U.S. relations will continue no matter who wins the presidency.

Hsiao mentioned in her post that this year’s election has seen a record number of voters and that no matter the outcome, this is a testament to America’s democratic will. She remarked that she knew many Taiwanese friends who are very concerned about the result but said she hoped everyone would not worry, Liberty Times reported.

The diplomat went on to say that she has been interacting with friends from the Democratic and Republican parties for more than 20 years, adding that though she could not share details, "there are many friends in both parties who support Taiwan and affirm Taiwan," which she believes is becoming mainstream in the U.S.

"Taiwan is a positive force in the world," she explained. No matter who wins the election, "Taiwan and the United States will continue to deepen relations based on common interests and values."

美國正經歷一場參與投票人數創歷史紀錄的選舉。無論選舉結果如何，都是美國民主意志的展現。 我知道很多台灣的朋友各自有所喜好也非常關心結果。不過各位也不用擔心，美琴二十多年來一直跟民主共和兩黨的朋友互動交往，來到美國就任後更是積極接觸。雖然考慮...

Posted by 蕭美琴 Bi-khim Hsiao on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Taiwan-U.S. relations
2020 U.S. election
Hsiao Bi-khim
Democratic Party
Republican Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's president emphasizes deeper cooperation with US regardless of who wins election
Taiwan's president emphasizes deeper cooperation with US regardless of who wins election
2020/11/04 17:36
2 US non-profits to open Taiwan offices, promote democracy in Asia-Pacific
2 US non-profits to open Taiwan offices, promote democracy in Asia-Pacific
2020/10/29 12:00
Taiwan to promote ties with US regardless of election outcome: President Tsai
Taiwan to promote ties with US regardless of election outcome: President Tsai
2020/10/28 17:42
Taiwan's representative to US calls for expedited trade talks
Taiwan's representative to US calls for expedited trade talks
2020/10/28 13:00
Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
2020/10/23 15:18