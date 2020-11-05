Taiwan's US envoy assures stable relations no matter which party wins American presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To help calm down anxious Taiwanese following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Taiwan’s U.S. envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Thursday (Nov. 5) stated in a Facebook post that Taiwan-U.S. relations will continue no matter who wins the presidency.

Hsiao mentioned in her post that this year’s election has seen a record number of voters and that no matter the outcome, this is a testament to America’s democratic will. She remarked that she knew many Taiwanese friends who are very concerned about the result but said she hoped everyone would not worry, Liberty Times reported.

The diplomat went on to say that she has been interacting with friends from the Democratic and Republican parties for more than 20 years, adding that though she could not share details, "there are many friends in both parties who support Taiwan and affirm Taiwan," which she believes is becoming mainstream in the U.S.

"Taiwan is a positive force in the world," she explained. No matter who wins the election, "Taiwan and the United States will continue to deepen relations based on common interests and values."