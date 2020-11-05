Suncity Group's Integrated Resort HOIANA Won Two Awards at World Travel Awards and World Golf Awards 2020

MACAU - Media OutReach - 5 November 2020 - Outrunning numerous hospitality brands and famous projects in the region, Suncity Group's Hoiana Integrated Resort, that opened its doors to visitors in June 2020 - has won two prestigious awards at the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA) and the World Golf Awards 2020. The resort has been named Asia's Leading Tourism Development Project 2020, along with Hoiana Shores Golf Club being recognized as the World's Best New Golf Course 2020.









Hoiana has been named Asia's Leading Tourism Development Project 2020 at 27th World Travel Awards





Hoiana Shores Golf Club being recognized as the World's Best New Golf Course 2020 at World Golf Awards 2020





Hoiana offers a world of cutting-edge and exhilarating entertainment, and a wide variety of F&B outlets

One of the most prestigious travel and tourism events of the year, the World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. This year is the first time that the USD 4 billion Hoiana project proudly won a WTA award, besting fierce competition from other nominations in Hong Kong or Thailand.

"As a new entertainment and lifestyle destination, opening in June 2020, we are honored to receive these prestigious awards from global authorities in the field. Besides possessing a fantastic beachside location, Hoiana takes pride in creating a destination that offers many unique and unforgettable experiences for visitors. It's a combination of exhilarating entertainment, luxurious accommodations and a celebration of the centuries-old traditional values of Vietnam. These awards are also the driving force for us to continue our efforts and provide outstanding hospitality products and services to all guests." Mr. Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive Officer of Hoiana shared.

With the aim of becoming Vietnam's first and finest integrated resort, Hoiana is a project of international stature and ambitions to bring about a transformation to the tourism industry in Central Vietnam. As Asia's Leading Tourism Development Project 2020, Hoiana brings together all the elements that enable it to not only become a development project that supports local tourism, but also a destination for unique and unforgettable experiences. Hoiana offers a world of cutting-edge and exhilarating entertainment, a wide variety of F&B outlets offering irresistible Asian and European cuisines, world-class service and magnificent accommodations with mile upon mile of pristine beach, and the perfect location that is close to local attractions. The first phase will witness the opening of four upscale hotels, including Hoiana Hotel & Suites, KHOS Hoiana, New World Hoiana Hotel Vietnam and Rosewood Hoi An, entertainment complex Hoiana Suncity and the 18-hole championship golf course Hoiana Shores Golf Club.

The first component of Hoiana to welcome the public, the award-winning Hoiana Shores Golf Club is proudly designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr., and provides the best experience for all golfers. Officially launched in March 2020 after 6 months of preview play in support of local charities, it took no time for Hoiana Shores Golf Club to receive the World's Best New Golf Course 2020 award at World Golf Awards in October 2020, the most prestigious awards programme in the golf tourism industry.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as the World's Best New Golf Course 2020," said Mr. Ben Styles, General Manager of Hoiana Shores Golf Club. "Vietnam is a fantastic golfing destination and our goal is to offer exceptional golfing experiences that will leave every golfer with a desire to return. I wish to thank all who have contributed towards this recognition."

All of these prestigious awards reflect that Hoiana has unlimited potential and Suncity Group is confident that Hoiana will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing positive benefits and sustainable development for the Group.

Adhering to the spirit of "Innovation with diversity, strive for success", Suncity Group has been dedicated to achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion, and actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management businesses as its core development.

High-resolution images can be downloaded in the gallery:

https://dropbox.suncity-group.com/url/hoianaawards

About Suncity Group

Suncity Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to the spirit of "Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success", Suncity Group spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture. Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and luxury goods.

As a Macau born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en