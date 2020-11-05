Taiwanese student contracts coronavirus in Czech Republic

Woman wears a Czech flag as mask as demonstrators gather to protest COVID-19 preventative measures downtown Prague Oct. 28, 2020. Woman wears a Czech flag as mask as demonstrators gather to protest COVID-19 preventative measures downtown Prague Oct. 28, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Nov. 5) announced that one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been imported from Poland.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 570. Case No. 570 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who returned to Taiwan from the Czech Republic on Nov. 2.

Chuang stated that the woman had flown to the Czech Republic to study in mid-September. She has a history of allergic rhinitis, which can cause symptoms similar to coronavirus.

On Oct. 10, she developed a fever and began to suffer the loss of the sense of taste. However, she did not seek medical attention while in the country and her symptoms subsided after about 10 days.

On Nov. 2, Case No. 570 took a flight from the Netherlands to Taiwan, with a transfer in Bangkok. When she arrived in Taiwan, she began to experience a runny nose and phlegm, but apparently did not mention the symptoms to quarantine officers.

She was then transported to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin her 14-day quarantine. On Nov. 3, she took the initiative to report that she had suffered a fever and an abnormal sense of taste during her stay in the Czech Republic, and the health unit arranged for her to undergo testing for the coronavirus.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 5 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward. The health department is currently developing a list of persons who recently came in contact with her.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 103,117 COVID-19 tests, with 101,613 coming back negative.

Out of the 569 officially confirmed cases, 477 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 523 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 39 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.