Chubb appoints new leadership for Vietnam’s general insurance business

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 November 2020 - Chubb announced today the appointment of Khue Dinh as the new Country President for Vietnam's general insurance business with immediate effect.





In her new role, Ms. Dinh will oversee the operations and business development activities of Chubb's key business lines in Vietnam namely, Property & Casualty as well as Accident & Health Insurance. She is also responsible for the management of regulatory relationships, strategic partnerships and affinity relationships. She will report to Glen Browne, Chubb's Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President, Southeast Asia.





Ms. Dinh has two decades of experiene in the insurance industry, having held various leadership positions with international insurers and brokers. Prior to joining Chubb, she was a Director with AXA Insurance responsible for Health and Employee Benefits across both the company's life and general insurance businesses in Singapore.





On this new appointment, Mr. Browne said, "I'm pleased to welcome Ms. Dinh to the Southeast Asian leadership team. She is a recognized leader with a proven record of success in achieving results. Her significant breadth of experience in the consumer insurance business in addition to the small, mid-market commercial segment, will hold us in good stead as she steers the company to match the growth ambitions we have for Vietnam."





