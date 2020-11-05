FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0

|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Nashville
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 4, 19th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 90th+2.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Cory Richardson, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.
___
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Bryan Reynolds; Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos (Reto Ziegler, 84th); Jesus Ferreira (Tanner Tessmann, 71st), Ricardo Pepi (Harold Mosquera, 80th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher (Jalil Anibaba, 28th), Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Brian Anunga (Derrick Jones, 77th), Anibal Godoy, Matt LaGrassa (Alex Muyl, 69th), Randall Leal (Handwalla Bwana, 70th); Daniel Rios (Jhonder Cadiz, 46th).