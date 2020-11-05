Slain Malaysian student's parents leave Taiwan with her ashes

Chung's mother (left) walks with her father (center) as he carries her ashes. Chung's mother (left) walks with her father (center) as he carries her ashes. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The parents of a Malaysian student who was raped and murdered near her college campus in southern Taiwan departed from the country on Wednesday (Nov. 4) carrying the ashes of their beloved daughter.

After a Malaysian national surnamed Chung (鍾) studying at Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan was strangled to death on Oct. 28, her parents arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 1) to mourn her loss and bring her remains back to her home country. On Wednesday, Chung's father was seen at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport carrying her ashes in a black box with her mother at his side, still in tears over the tragic loss.

Chung's parents were seen by Taoyuan Airport immigration officials checking into an airport hotel on Tuesday evening (Nov. 3), reported CNA. After a night's rest, they packed their bags and were transported to the airport.

When they checked in via the Huan Yu VIP Terminal, they booked a seat on which to place their deceased daughter's ashes. Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), aviation police, and immigration officers then accompanied the couple to the departure lounge before the airline crew assisted them in boarding their flight.



Chung's father (center) carries her ashes. (CNA photo)

After Chung's parents arrived in Taiwan and tested negative for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) early Monday morning (Nov. 2), they were transported by an epidemic prevention vehicle to the Kaohsiung City Mortuary.

On Tuesday morning, Chung's parents attended a funeral for their daughter. After the ceremony was completed, Chung's remains were cremated and her ashes temporarily placed in a columbarium in Tainan.

In the afternoon, they took Chung's ashes to a memorial ceremony held by her university and received an honorary diploma on her behalf. The couple told school officials that they were grateful to all government agencies for assisting them with the process of retrieving their daughter's remains.

They then lamented that they were not able to properly express their gratitude due to the ongoing pandemic. They pledged that when they return to Malaysia, they will issue an official statement through their attorneys.



Chung's mother (left) with Chung's father. (CNA photo)

While walking back to her dormitory on the evening of Oct. 28, Chung was forced into a car by a 28-year-old man surnamed Liang (梁). Although he initially claimed he had placed a rope around Chung's neck to restrain her and accidentally tightened it too much during the struggle, he later confessed to police that he had sexually assaulted the victim before strangling her.

Liang then stole her mobile phone and credit card and dumped her body on a hillside in Kaohsiung's Alian District. He is currently in court custody being investigated for homicide (殺人罪) and aggravated forcible sexual intercourse (強制性交罪).

Liang's parents initially offered to meet with Chung's parents to offer an apology for their son's actions. However, the Chung family reportedly refused to meet them face-to-face.

On Tuesday morning, Liang's parents issued a formal statement through their borough chief (里長) apologizing on behalf of their son. In the statement, they expressed their wish for a swift trial and that their son would pay for his crimes by giving "a life for a life."