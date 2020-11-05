Taiwan issues typhoon sea warning for Atsani

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) this morning (Nov. 5) issued a sea typhoon warning for Tropical Storm Atsani as it is expected to come closest to the country on Friday (Nov. 6), bringing powerful winds, big waves, and heavy rain.

As of 2 a.m. (Nov. 5), Tropical Storm Atsani was located 670 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving west at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB. What the weather bureau describes as a "severe tropical storm" has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gusts of up to 118 kph.

At 8:30 a.m., the CWB issued a sea typhoon warning for Atsani, the 20th tropical storm of the year. It is gradually approaching the Bashi Channel and is expected to bring winds ranging from level 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale to eastern Taiwan, the southeast, the Hengchun Peninsula, open coastal areas in the north and central regions, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Large waves are also likely in the eastern part of the country, the Hengchun Peninsula, and on the north coast of Keelung.



(CWB sea typhoon warning map)

The CWB predicts that by 8 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 6), the center of Atsani will be no further than 190 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi. The weather bureau states that as Atsani nears, precipitation will begin to pick up in the north and the eastern half of the country, particularly Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula. Southern Taiwan could also see localized heavy rain but not likely the same amount seen elsewhere.

The CWB also stated that waves about 2 to 3 meters high are being reported in southern Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Dongsha Islands, and the southern part of the Taiwan Strait. As Atsani approaches, the waves are expected to rise to 4 to 5 meters in height.



(CWB map of Atsani's projected path)



(JMA map of Atsani's projected path)



(JTWC map of Atsani's projected path)