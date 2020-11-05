Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican authorities have found the body of a Los Angeles firefighter who vanished in August and may have been shot during a botched kidnapping, the city Fire Department announced Wednesday.

The department said it was notified Wednesday afternoon that remains found recently in Mexico are those of Francisco Aguilar.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas expressed condolences to the family of Aguilar, 48.

“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently," he said in a statement.

Aguilar, a 20-year veteran city firefighter and paramedic, disappeared on Aug. 20 after traveling to his condominium near Rosarito.

Last month, two Mexican nationals, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were arrested on a highway near Rosarito Beach, south of Tijuana.

Authorities believe that the woman made a date with Aguilar in Rosarito and when he showed up the man jumped him in a kidnapping attempt, Baja California's attorney general, Hiram Sanchez, said at the time.

Aguilar broke free and was shot as he tried to run, Sanchez said.

Authorities who made the arrests found some of Aguilar’s belongings, including credit cards that had been used in Rosarito, Ensenada and Tijuana after his disappearance, authorities said.

Authorities said the couple denied having any information about Aguilar’s whereabouts.