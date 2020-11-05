Messi scores in 150th European game, Barça beats Dynamo 2-1

Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov , right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo ... Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov , right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barce... Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Cam... Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stad... Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman gestures during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou st... Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman gestures during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann reacts after missing a chance during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at t... Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann reacts after missing a chance during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Sergino Dest, centre, fights for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues, left, and Dynamo Kyiv's Vitaliy Buyalskyi during the Champi... Barcelona's Sergino Dest, centre, fights for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues, left, and Dynamo Kyiv's Vitaliy Buyalskyi during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Bar... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barce... Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou s... Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his 150th European competition appearance as Barcelona beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi converted a penalty in the fifth minute at an empty Camp Nou after he had earned a foul when he was crunched between two Dynamo defenders while dribbling into the box.

It was goal No. 121 for the Argentina forward in his 150 Champions League and European Super Cup appearances.

Gerard Pique added a second goal for the Spanish hosts with a header in the 65th. Dynamo forward Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back with 15 minutes to go.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona remained leader of Group G with nine points from three wins. Dynamo has one point.

Dynamo played with a squad depleted by the coronavirus. The Ukrainian side said nine players —including its two main goalkeepers — tested positive ahead of the team’s trip to Spain.

The visitors held up thanks to the fine goalkeeping of 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret. He was making just his second match for Dynamo’s first team.

