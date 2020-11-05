  1. Home
Messi scores in 150th European game, Barça beats Dynamo 2-1

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/05 05:59
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou s...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barce...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Bar...
Barcelona's Sergino Dest, centre, fights for the ball with Dynamo Kyiv's Gerson Rodrigues, left, and Dynamo Kyiv's Vitaliy Buyalskyi during the Champi...
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann reacts after missing a chance during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at t...
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman gestures during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou st...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou stad...
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at the Cam...
Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barce...
Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsyhankov , right, scores his side's first goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo ...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his 150th European competition appearance as Barcelona beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi converted a penalty in the fifth minute at an empty Camp Nou after he had earned a foul when he was crunched between two Dynamo defenders while dribbling into the box.

It was goal No. 121 for the Argentina forward in his 150 Champions League and European Super Cup appearances.

Gerard Pique added a second goal for the Spanish hosts with a header in the 65th. Dynamo forward Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back with 15 minutes to go.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona remained leader of Group G with nine points from three wins. Dynamo has one point.

Dynamo played with a squad depleted by the coronavirus. The Ukrainian side said nine players —including its two main goalkeepers — tested positive ahead of the team’s trip to Spain.

The visitors held up thanks to the fine goalkeeping of 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret. He was making just his second match for Dynamo’s first team.

