Nadal earns 1,000th win, reaches 3rd round at Paris Masters

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Pari... Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Milos Raonic, of Canada, returns a shot to Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Ar... Milos Raonic, of Canada, returns a shot to Pierre-Hugues Herbert, of France, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Germany's Alexander Zverev, serves to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Pari... Germany's Alexander Zverev, serves to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Germany's Alexander Zverev, returns to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Par... Germany's Alexander Zverev, returns to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, during their match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns to compatriot Rafael Nadal during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris,... Spain's Feliciano Lopez returns to compatriot Rafael Nadal during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to return to compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Aren... Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to return to compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at... Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris,... Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to compatriot Feliciano Lopez during the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins when he beat fellow Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only male players to reach the 1,000-win mark since the Open era began in 1968.

The 34-year-old Nadal achieved another milestone in Paris this year, too, having won the French Open last month to tie Federer on 20 major titles.

But while there were 1,000 fans to cheer him on in the final at Roland Garros, none were at the Bercy Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After securing the victory, Nadal touched fists with Lopez and put his rackets into his bag as if finishing a training session, rather than celebrating a huge achievement.

The 34-year-old’s first win came in May 2002 at the age of 15, when he beat Paraguayan Ramon Delgado in the first round at Mallorca.

A year later, the 16-year-old Nadal stunned the tennis world by beating French Open champion Albert Costa under floodlights in the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

By the age of 24, he had already reached 500 wins, while his career tally also includes 35 Masters titles and 86 tournament victories overall.

The 39-year-old Lopez won their first meeting back in 2003 and had beaten Nadal four times overall. He had 22 aces and troubled a sluggish Nadal, who failed to convert six break points in the second set but broke immediately at the start of the third.

Nadal next plays Jordan Thompson of Australia, who upset 15th-seeded Croat Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev joined Nadal in the third round by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded German did not face a break point against the 42nd-ranked Serb.

Zverev hit eight aces and converted his first match point. Chasing a third title of the year, he next faces Adrian Mannarino of France.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev easily won 6-1, 6-2 against Radu Albot for a tour-leading 40th win of the year, moving one ahead of top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Rublev won the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last Sunday for a tour-leading fifth title of the season and next plays either three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka or unseeded American Tommy Paul.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Russian Daniil Medevev advanced after Kevin Anderson retired when trailing 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker because of a right leg injury.

No. 6 Diego Schwartzman beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3, keeping the Argentine on course to clinch the final spot for the Nov. 15-22 ATP Finals in London. He can guarantee that by reaching the semifinals in Paris.

No. 10 Milos Raonic also advanced by winning 6-4, 6-4 against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The big-serving Canadian, a runner-up here in 2014, had 11 aces and concluded with a sliced volley at the net. He next faces American Marcos Giron.

No. 16 Alex de Minaur also advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego — the runner-up to Rublev last Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports