BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/11/05 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 105.65 Down .40
Dec 103.65 103.95 102.15 103.00 Down .45
Jan 105.65 Down .40
Mar 106.50 106.65 104.85 105.65 Down .40
May 108.20 108.30 106.55 107.35 Down .45
Jul 109.75 110.00 108.20 109.10 Down .40
Sep 111.10 111.15 109.65 110.55 Down .40
Dec 112.75 113.00 111.55 112.50 Down .25
Mar 114.00 114.25 113.50 114.25 Down .15
May 115.25 115.40 114.90 115.40 Down .15
Jul 115.95 116.45 115.95 116.45 Down .15
Sep 117.40 Down .20
Dec 118.00 118.55 118.00 118.55 Down .20
Mar 119.55 Down .15
May 120.30 Down .15
Jul 121.00 Down .15
Sep 122.15 Down .25