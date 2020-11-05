New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|105.65
|Down
|.40
|Dec
|103.65
|103.95
|102.15
|103.00
|Down
|.45
|Jan
|105.65
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|106.50
|106.65
|104.85
|105.65
|Down
|.40
|May
|108.20
|108.30
|106.55
|107.35
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|109.75
|110.00
|108.20
|109.10
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|111.10
|111.15
|109.65
|110.55
|Down
|.40
|Dec
|112.75
|113.00
|111.55
|112.50
|Down
|.25
|Mar
|114.00
|114.25
|113.50
|114.25
|Down
|.15
|May
|115.25
|115.40
|114.90
|115.40
|Down
|.15
|Jul
|115.95
|116.45
|115.95
|116.45
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|117.40
|Down
|.20
|Dec
|118.00
|118.55
|118.00
|118.55
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|119.55
|Down
|.15
|May
|120.30
|Down
|.15
|Jul
|121.00
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|122.15
|Down
|.25