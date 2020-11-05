Poor defending costs United in loss to Başakşehir in CL

Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson, left, fails to save the ball as Basaksehir's Edin Visca, right, scores his side's second goal during th... Manchester United's goalkeeper Dean Henderson, left, fails to save the ball as Basaksehir's Edin Visca, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

Basaksehir's Demba Ba, third right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Istanbul... Basaksehir's Demba Ba, third right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

Basaksehir's Demba Ba, left, fights for the ball with Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe during the Champions League group H soccer match between Istan... Basaksehir's Demba Ba, left, fights for the ball with Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe during the Champions League group H soccer match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United at the Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Manchester United slumped to its first loss in the Champions League as dreadful defending contributed to a 2-1 defeat at competition newcomer Istanbul Başakşehir on Wednesday.

Demba Ba, a 35-year-old striker who used to play in the Premier League, was allowed to run through on goal unopposed from 15 yards (meters) inside Başakşehir’s own half and slot home a finish to give the Turkish champions a 13th-minute lead.

United midfielder Juan Mata was then dispossessed near the halfway line, before a pass along the edge of the penalty area was dummied by Ba to give Edin Višća the space to slam a rising shot into the net for 2-0 in the 40th.

Anthony Martial reduced the deficit for United by glancing in a header three minutes later, but Başakşehir weathered incessant pressure in the second half — with Alexandru Epureanu clearing the ball off the line in stoppage time — to claim its first win in the Champions League after earlier losses to Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

United had beaten both those teams — scoring seven goals in the process — to seemingly set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s on its way to advancing from Group H early.

This surprise loss gives both PSG and Leipzig renewed hope ahead of their meeting in Germany later Wednesday.

Başakşehir's lineup included Brazilian defender Rafael da Silva, a former United player.

