World in Progress: Migrants stuck at the Italy-Slovenia Border

For years, thousands of migrants and refugees arriving from the Balkan route have transited through Trieste, a city on Italy's north-eastern border, only 10 kilometres from Slovenia. The pandemic and the need to quarantine new arrivals presented new challenges for local and national governments along the so-called Balkan route, where thousands of migrants and refugees remain stranded since EU countries shut their borders in 2015. The UN has warned of an impending humanitarian crisis in the Balkans as winter sets in and thousands remain homeless. Reporter Ylenia Gostoli reports from Trieste.

(Reporter: Ylenia Gostoli / Presenter: Gabriel Borrud)

