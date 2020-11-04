Taiwanese men sentenced to six months in prison for torturing cats to death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two men were sentenced by the Hsinchu District Court on Wednesday (Nov. 4) to six months in prison each for adopting kittens and then torturing them to death.

According to the court judgement, since June of last year, Peng Wei-jei (彭瑋傑) repeatedly dropped his adopted cats from high places, often photographing the process, CNA reported. If the cats survived, he would take them for treatment and then continue to abuse them, sometimes by salting their wounds.

The court paper also stated that Peng colluded with his friend Chu Chao-yu (儲昭宇). The pair once picked up a stray cat in Hsinchu City only to beat it to death with scooter locks and throw it off a bridge.

Another cat was beaten to death with sticks.

The judges sentenced Peng and Chu both to six months in prison without probation. They were also ordered to pay additional fines of NT$250,000 (US$8,333) and NT$200,000, respectively,