Taiwanese staff at offices in Switzerland and Poland infected with coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese members of staff at the country’s representative offices in Switzerland and Poland were diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (Nov. 4).

Earlier in the year, Taiwan’s office in Paris saw three separate infections in April, August, and September.

As a result of the new infections, MOFA was asking people needing the services of the offices in Switzerland and Poland to contact staff by mail or phone to arrange interviews if necessary, CNA reported. In both cases, doctors would have to certify that there was no danger of infection from the employees before they would be allowed to return to the offices.

The staff member in Switzerland had tested positive on Oct. 2 and was now isolating at home, MOFA said. On the other hand, the employee at the Warsaw office had already been at home when he tested positive, which resulted in his transfer to a hospital.

The offices had been disinfected and colleagues who had been in contact with the two staff members had been asked to isolate at home for 14 days, MOFA said. Some staff would be working from home while others would still come into the office in shifts.

On Wednesday, a Taiwanese woman returning from Poland tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Taiwan’s total number of cases to 568.