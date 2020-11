Wednesday

At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy

Paris

Purse: €3,343,725

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-6, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, vs. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.