Taiwan Central Bank to issue South Penghu Marine National Park coins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Bank on Nov. 12 will issue a set of coins to promote South Penghu Marine National Park in the south of the Penghu archipelago.

Central bank Issuance Department Director-General Shih Tsuen-hua (施遵驊) said that the coins are designed to introduce the four main islets in the park — Dongjiyu (東吉嶼), Xijiyu (西吉嶼), Donyupingyu (東嶼坪嶼), and Xiyupingyu (西嶼坪嶼) — and their attractions. These include the eye of Dongji, the basalt landscapes and village on Xijiyu, and Western-style buildings on Donyupingyu. All four islets are composed of volcanic basalt.

A total of 20,000 sets of the national park coins will be issued and priced at NT$400 each, with individuals limited to a purchase of one set, Shih said. He added that the next and last edition of the national park series will be for Shoushan National Natural Park in 2021.

The first coins in the series were issued in 2012 to promote Kenting National Park, which was followed by coins promoting Yushan National Park, Yangmingshan National Park, Taroko National Park, Shei-Pa National Park, Kinmen National Park, Dongsha Atoll National Park, and Taijing National Park. The coins for South Penghu Marine National Park will be the ninth edition of the series.



(Marine National Park Headquarters photo)