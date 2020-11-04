Traffic cameras net 812 violations worth NT$484,200 on 1st day at northern Taiwan intersection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New traffic enforcement cameras captured 812 traffic infractions at a busy intersection in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City on their first day of enforcement on Monday (Nov. 2).

Due to the high frequency of car wrecks at the National Freeway 1 Linkou Interchange, including a recent 10-car pileup, the Taoyuan Department of Transportation installed sophisticated traffic enforcement cameras in March of this year, and they began enforcing the law on Monday, logging 812 traffic violations in a single day, reported Liberty Times. Over 90 percent of the violations involved disobeying traffic signs and road markings.

The cameras were set up at the intersection of Wenhua 1st Road and Guishan 1st Road at the entrance to the 41A north ramp. The cameras can automatically detect violations 24 hours a day using an artificial intelligence (AI) image recognition system.

During an 8-month trial period, which started on March 10 motorists were notified of violations but were not penalized. The Guishan Precinct of the Taoyuan Police Department said that during the trial phase, traffic infractions dropped by 21 percent.

On the first day of enforcement on Monday, 807 of the violations recorded consisted of cars occupying turning lanes but going straight, while five were cases of running a red light. Of the 812 violations, 274 occurred on Wenhua 1st Road, while 533 took place on Guishan 1st Road, incurring a total of NT$484,200 (US$16,800) in fines, reported UDN.



New camera (upper left). (Taoyuan Police Department photo)



(Taoyuan Police Department photo)



(Taoyuan Police Department photo)