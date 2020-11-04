Taiwan president emphasizes deepening cooperation with US whoever wins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As ballot counting in the United States presidential election seemed to be stalling Wednesday (Nov. 4), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) emphasized that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bore the responsibility of deepening cooperation with whoever won.

Tsai was speaking at the weekly leadership meeting of the party she chairs following allegations from the opposition that her government had leaned too far in the direction of President Donald Trump. She denied the accusations, saying her government was taking a neutral stance and Taiwan-U.S. relations would not change no matter who won the U.S. elections.

Whether in government or in opposition, the DPP has experience in exchanges with both major parties in the U.S. as well as with Congress and think tanks, the Liberty Times reported Tsai as saying. In addition, mainstream public opinion in the U.S. was stable in its support for Taiwan, according to the president.

Tsai emphasized that contacts between the DPP and the U.S. do not follow party lines and that numerous recent acts benefiting Taiwan have been passed by a bipartisan consensus in Congress.

No matter which shifts occurred in the distribution of seats, Taiwan and members of Congress would still find agreement on common values in the areas of security, trade, and human rights, said Tsai.

According to the Liberty Times, DPP leadership members repeatedly consulted their smartphones during Wednesday’s meeting to keep up with the latest U.S. election results.