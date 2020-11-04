Chinachem Group Donates IT Equipment to Support Students from Underprivileged Families to Learn from Home

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 November 2020 - Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools in Hong Kong have adopted online learning -- yet many disadvantaged families struggle to afford the internet access and computers that their children need. To help address this disparity, Chinachem Group ("the Group") is lending support to 53 primary and secondary school students from disadvantaged families in Shek Kip Mei and Sham Shui Po by equipping them with the necessary computer equipment and know-how to learn from home.









Online learning has become the new norm for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, many underprivileged families are unable to afford the IT equipment that their children need for e-learning. The Group has given its support to the "Learn From Home -- Youth Online Learning Supporting Scheme", a project co-organised by the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong -- Shek Kip Mei Centre, the Rotary Club of Kai Tak and the Hong Kong Single Parents Association, benefiting 53 students aged 8-15 from disadvantaged families in Shek Kip Mei and Sham Shui Po. Priority is being given to single-parent families and children living in sub-divided units.





The Group's support includes the donation of a package comprising a laptop computer, software and a data SIM card to each of the beneficiaries. The Group is also sending volunteers to help the students and their parents set up the online learning system and teach them how to use it. In addition, the three-month Scheme will provide online support services such as homework tutorials, learning classes, a counselling service and extra-curricular activities.





By supporting the Scheme, the Group hopes to enable students to acquire the necessary resources and keep up with their studies during the pandemic.





