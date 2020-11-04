National Taiwan University ranked 40 for global reputation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) has been named one of the most globally esteemed universities in 2020 by Times Higher Education (THE).

In the World Reputation Rankings 2020 survey released Tuesday (Nov. 3) by the world's leading higher education data provider, NTU was ranked No. 40 for its global reputation for research and teaching. The top Taiwanese university has moved up 10 spots from the 51-60 slot last year.

Meanwhile, three other Taiwanese universities were included in the rankings for the first time, including National Tsing Hua University, National Chiao Tung University, and National Cheng Kung University. All of them fell in the 151-175 grouping, as no specific rankings are assigned to universities outside of the top 50.

This year's rankings covered 200 universities from 132 countries, with each evaluated based on the opinions of international published scholars in different fields. The survey was conducted between November 2019 and February 2020 and collected over 11,000 responses.

The U.S. remains the top country represented in the rankings, with Harvard, MIT, and Stanford taking the top three spots. The fourth and fifth universities by global reputation are Cambridge and Oxford, respectively.

The sixth to tenth spots are the University of California, Berkeley; Princeton; Yale; the University of California Los Angeles; and the University of Tokyo. The University of Chicago, which was tenth last year, fell to No. 12.

THE pointed out that university reputation has become more important in light of the coronavirus pandemic and that it could influence potential students’ decision next year. It also noted that the global outbreak has prevented less established universities from getting "a chance to shine," reported CNA.