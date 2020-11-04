Taiwan's police to release English app for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The murder of a Malaysian student in southwestern Taiwan has shocked the country and prompted the National Police Agency (NPA) to set up an English version of its app (警政服務APP), which includes emergency services.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), the NPA held a press conference on the topic of how foreigners can use the app to safeguard themselves, per CNA. The NPA invited foreign students and overseas Taiwanese to the press conference to discuss the functions of the existing Mandarin app and give suggestions for the coming English version.

The current app includes both text and video-based means of reporting cases as well as a feature for follow-up inquiries.

NPA International Section Deputy Chief Lin Miao-ling (林妙齡) urged foreigners to take advantage of the app to safeguard their well-being and noted that the video function is particularly helpful to officers.

The English version of the app will be available for download in the near future.