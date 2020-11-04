  1. Home
Taiwan’s TSMC begins hiring drive for its US foundry

TSMC posted 18 different openings for its planned Arizona wafer plant

  170
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/04 16:04
TSMC logo at Hsinchu headquarters (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has begun a recruitment drive for its planned factory in the U.S.

TSMC said on Tuesday (Nov. 3) it posted information over LinkedIn for 18 different job openings at its planned wafer fab in Arizona, according to CNA. The world’s largest contract chipmaker listed positions including R&D engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers, yield enhancement engineers, IT infrastructure engineers, and equipment automation software engineers.

The company said the new hires will start work in Taipei and that some will eventually be transferred to the Arizona plant once it’s completed. Some have speculated that the wafer fab will be built around the Phoenix area, but TSMC said no final decisions have been made yet.

TSMC announced in May this year that it would be building an advanced US$12 billion 5 nm wafer fab in Arizona. Construction is slated to begin in 2021 and mass production will likely begin in 2024, with a planned monthly production capacity of 20,000 wafers.
TSMC
TSMC Arizona plant
TSMC Arizona wafer fab

