Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from Poland

People arrive to be tested for COVID-19 in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Oct.22, 2020. People arrive to be tested for COVID-19 in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Oct.22, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Nov. 4) announced that one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has been imported from Poland.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 569. Case No. 569 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who recently returned from Poland.

Chen said that Case No. 569 went to Poland for work with two colleagues on Sept. 16 of this year and returned to Taiwan on Oct. 25. When she arrived in Taiwan, she did not report any symptoms and was transported directly to a dormitory to begin her 14-day quarantine.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, she began to experience symptoms such as general fatigue, coughing, a sore throat, a runny nose, and loss of the sense of smell and taste. After the health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test, she was diagnosed with the disease on Nov. 4 and placed in a hospital isolation ward.

Chuang said that since the woman had already been quarantined in the dormitory for two days before the onset of the illness and did not interact with others during that period, there have not been any contacts listed for the case. The two colleagues who returned with her from Poland are currently asymptomatic and are still undergoing quarantine.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 102,790 COVID-19 tests, with 101,351 coming back negative.

Out of the 568 officially confirmed cases, 476 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 521 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 40 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.