Taiwan's Acer beats Apple in lightweight laptop sales during first three quarters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese computer brand Acer Inc. has secured nearly 30 percent of the domestic market share of ultraportable laptops in the first nine months of 2020.

According to Liberty Times, global statistics showed Acer beating out Apple Inc. by about 2 percent in the Taiwanese market for ultraportable laptops, which are less than 18 millimeters thick, during the first three quarters this year. The Taiwanese computer giant performed better than its main opponent in six out of the first nine months.

Acer's local marketing division director Samuel Chang (張世欣) said the company has received considerably more overseas orders of lightweight laptops this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Acer was able to yield better sales than most global computer makers thanks to Taiwan's successful containment of the outbreak, reported Cnyes.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Acer also announced the sale of several new products in Taiwan, including the 14-inch Swift 5 ultraportable, the new 1.2-kg Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop, and the Enduro series of rugged laptops and tablets. The company said these new devices will be available for purchase online and at local electronic stores.

Acer mentioned that it has begun investments in business laptops and is currently in talks with a European pharmacy and a foreign car manufacturer for potential collaboration. While there is strong competition in the international market for rugged laptops, Acer stands out due to its widespread service centers around the world, reported CNA.