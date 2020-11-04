  1. Home
German think tank announces plan to establish office in Taiwan

Friedrich Nauman Foundation for Freedom to open Taipei office as early as next year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/04 12:02
FNF could open Taipei office as early as next year.

FNF could open Taipei office as early as next year. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German think tank Friedrich Nauman Foundation for Freedom (FNF) announced Tuesday (Nov. 3) that it is establishing an office in Taipei after being forced to withdraw from Hong Kong after the implementation of that city's national security law.

FNF, which is run by Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP), aims to promote the “principle of freedom” both in Germany and abroad. The think tank had set up an office in Hong Kong in 2018 known as the Global Innovation Hub to strengthen democracy and promote an open society through digital projects in the special administrative region, CNA reported.

However, since the Hong Kong security law entered force on June 30, FNF's Hong Kong employees and partners have been threatened. In addition, employees faced the possibility of being accused as spies. The foundation therefore decided to close the office in September, becoming the first foreign NGO to evacuate Hong Kong.

FNF CEO Karl-Heinz Paqué pointed out that Hong Kong is now permeated with fear and that democracy and freedom in the region are in danger. The foundation is unwilling to let employees and partners face risks, he said.

FNF on Tuesday announced that as Taiwan’s internal affairs are stable and its social structure is democratic, diverse, and free, the Global Innovation Hub will reopen in Taipei as early as next year. The foundation noted that Taiwan’s modern management and progressive start-up company culture are regarded as a global model, which made Taipei an attractive location.

In recent years, the FDP has been friendly toward Taiwan. It invited Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) to a symposium in Berlin last month as well as expressed support for the country's efforts to become an observer in the World Health Organization (WHO).
