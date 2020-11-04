Pro-Taiwan Senator Cory Gardner loses race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pro-Taiwan Republican Senator Cory Gardner lost his race against Democratic rival John Hickenlooper in the state of Colorado on Tuesday (Nov. 3).

As of 11:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Hickenlooper was ahead, with 1,458,080 votes to Gardner's 1,126,195, according to the Associated Press (AP), which has called the race. Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, originally had aspirations of running for president but was convinced by his party to mount a senate campaign.

As chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, Gardner had promoted many Taiwan-friendly bills, including the TAIPEI Act, which he authored, and supported Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization. In May, Gardner recorded a video in which he thanked Taiwan for donating an additional 100,000 face masks to his state.

In June of 2019, Gardner met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the fourth time in the Presidential Office. In July of this year, Gardner called for the American government to begin talks with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement.

Gardner was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first challenger to successfully defeat an incumbent senator in Colorado in 36 years. However, this time he was the incumbent on the losing end of an election.

Meanwhile, another pro-Taiwan senator, Tom Cotton from Arkansas, easily defeated his Libertarian rival, according to AP.