Chinese anti-submarine aircraft violates Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (Nov. 4), marking the 33rd time People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes have violated the space since Sept. 16.

A single PLAAF Y-8 Shaanxi anti-submarine plane intruded on the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, fighter jets were scrambled, radio warnings were broadcast, and air defense missile systems were deployed to track the situation.

China’s latest string of airspace violations began on Sept. 16 with two Shaanxi Y-8s entering the southwest portion of the identification zone. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters jets divided into 5 five groups — to conduct flights in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest section of its ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.

The next day (Sept. 19), an additional 19 aircraft, including Chinese bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest region of the ADIZ, with some again flying over the median line. Between one and three Chinese warplanes also entered the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29; Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31; and Nov. 1.

In addition, on Oct. 22, a Chinese drone penetrated the southwest corner of the identification zone, according to MNC Deputy Chief of Staff Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華). On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF warcraft, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, flew a total of five sorties in the southwest section of Taiwanese airspace, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16.



Chinese Y-8's flight path on Nov. 3 (MND image)