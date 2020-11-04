Interim chairman of Taiwan's New Power Party resigns three months early

Kao Yu-ting steps down as New Power Party's chairman. (Facebook, Kao Yu-ting photo) Kao Yu-ting steps down as New Power Party's chairman. (Facebook, Kao Yu-ting photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The interim chairperson of the New Power Party (NPP), Kao Yu-ting (高鈺婷) announced her resignation on Tuesday (Nov. 3) after serving in the post for two months.

The former Industrial Technology Research Institute engineer revealed the news on Facebook Tuesday evening, explaining that she has fulfilled her duties as the party's temporary leader.

Kao will officially step down once a new chair has been elected. Although she was expected to hold the position until February, Kao said she has no desire to run for re-election and that her resignation would give the new chairperson more time to prepare for the 2022 local elections.

Kao pointed out that she was aware of the dysfunction within the party when she took on the job. However, she said she believes the NPP needs a long-term leader with more experience handling elections and selecting suitable candidates.

Kao was on Aug. 29 appointed as the NPP head to replace former legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), who became involved in a massive bribery case in July. At the time, Kao declared her determination to reform the party and win back support from the voters, according to CNA.

A member of the NPP speaking on the condition of anonymity attributed Kao's departure to her underestimation of the responsibilities of the post. The individual said Kao has faced enormous pressure regarding the 2022 elections as well as voices questioning her abilities, reported UDN.