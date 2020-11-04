Taiwan could issue sea warning for Tropical Storm Atsani

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that Tropical Storm Atsani will come closest to Taiwan on Friday (Nov. 6) and may warrant a sea warning.

As of 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 4), Tropical Storm Atsani was 900 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving west-southwest at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour. The storm had a radius of 80 kilometers and was packing maximum sustained winds of 82 kph with gusts of up to 108 kph.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Atsani will continue to loiter in waters southeast of Eluanbi Wednesday. He predicted that the tropical storm will begin to move west on Thursday (Nov. 5) and come closest to Taiwan on Friday.

Wu said that on Friday, the storm will begin to accelerate as it passes somewhere between the Hengchun Peninsula and the southern Bashi Channel. He predicted that Atsani will likely pass through the edge of the sea warning zone, but whether CWB issues a sea warning has yet to be seen.

The CWB estimates that Atsani will likely pass through the Bashi Channel, but the path of the tropical storm could shift further north or south by Friday. The CWB says the probability of issuing a sea warning is high, while the likelihood of a land warning is low.

The CWB forecasts that the periphery of Atsani will affect weather across Taiwan on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 7). It projects that eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula will see relatively heavy rain, while northern Taiwan will probably experience short bursts of rainfall.



(JTWC map)



(CWB map)



(JMA map)