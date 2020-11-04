US election 2020: Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

Republicans fought to keep control of the Senate on Tuesday in a razor-close contest against a surge of Democrats challenging President Donald Trump’s allies across a vast political map.

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air.

Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators. California has the most electoral votes with 55. Texas is next with 38 electoral votes. The candidate who wins New York or Florida can pocket 29 electoral votes toward the race to get 270.

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden will be elected president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply polarized as at any time in its recent history.

Election 2020-Poll Close Time

This map shows poll closing times by state for the Nov. 3 US general election, expressed in Eastern Standard Time. Source: AP Election Research Group.