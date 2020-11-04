Real Madrid back on track with 3-2 win over Inter Milan

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer m... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema goes to score the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter ... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema goes to score the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates with his teammate Marco Asensio after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League g... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates with his teammate Marco Asensio after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates with his teammate Marco Asensio after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League g... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates with his teammate Marco Asensio after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates with his teammate Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions L... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates with his teammate Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and In... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Substitute Rodrygo scored an 80th-minute winner as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 to get its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday.

Madrid had relinquished a first-half lead with goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. Inter's Lautaro Martínez made it 2-1 at the break and set up Ivan Perišić's 68th-minute equalizer.

Rodrygo salvaged the win with a shot from inside the area after a pass by countryman Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian duo had entered the match less than 15 minutes earlier.

The home win moved Madrid out of last place in Group B. Borussia Mönchengladbach won 6-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match to take the group lead with five points, one more than Madrid and Shakhtar.

Inter stayed with two points after a winless start.

