Chen Ssu-hung wins NT$1 million grand prize at Taiwan Literature Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winners of the 2020 Taiwan Literature Golden Classic Awards were announced on Nov. 4, with Chen Ssu-hung (陳思宏) winning the grand prize of NT$1 million (US$33,000) with his long novel "Ghost Place" (鬼地方).

The other seven Golden Classic Awards winners each received a NT$150,000 cash prize. The winners include Lin Hsin-hui (林新惠), Chen Chang-yuan (陳昌遠), Kuo Chang-sheng (郭強生), Huang Chun-ming (黃春明), Liao Mi (廖瞇), Liu Chen-chun (劉宸君), and Su Tzu-heng (蘇致亨).

The “Flower Bud Prize” went to three outstanding young poets: Tsai Hsing-ren (蔡翔任), Lin Hsin-hui, and Chen Chang-yuan. Lin and Chen are also winners of the Taiwan Literature Golden Classic Awards.

The jury said that the distinguishing feature of this year’s authors is that they honestly face their own lives, connect with the pulse of society, and maintain a dialogue with history and culture.

The award ceremony of the 2020 Taiwan Literature Golden Classic Awards will take place at the Hilton Taipei Sinban at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

For more information about the winners of this year’s Golden Classic Awards and their works, please refer to this Facebook page or the Taiwan Literature Award’s official website.



Prize-winning works of 2020 Taiwan Literature Award's Golden Classic Awards (National Museum of Taiwan Literature photo)