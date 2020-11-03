Half of Taiwan's travel agencies face ruin if travel bubbles wait until 2022

Travel sector wants travel bubbles to start before 2022. Travel sector wants travel bubbles to start before 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If travel bubbles with other Asian countries wait until 2022, more than half of Taiwan’s travel agencies could face bankruptcy.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit international tourism hard, with outright travel bans and compulsory 14-day quarantines cutting into the demand for travel.

As a limited number of countries have seen their virus situations improve, demand has been rising for the establishment of “travel bubbles” between those nations, with no requirement for quarantines. Taiwan and Palau were hoping to establish such a link, but the latter country’s doubts about the safety of the project led to its postponement.

With academics and experts now advising Taiwan to keep focusing on domestic travel all through 2021, the travel sector fears 2022 is too far away to save over half the country’s 3,900 travel agencies, Commercial Times reported Monday (Nov. 2).

The experts expect travel bubbles for 2022 and 2023 with Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand. As tourists will still be reluctant to undertake trips to destinations in Europe, a return to normalcy for the international travel sector might have to wait until 2024, with the generalized introduction of vaccines playing a potential role in the timing, the experts said.