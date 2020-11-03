East Chen Consultancy launches Chinese metaphysics Super App set eyes on booming online trends across SEA

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 November 2020 - East Chen Consultancy, a modern-effective and fast-results locally known brand in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics, today announced the launching of its Super App -- Feng Shui Bao Di, a mobile app encompassing features such as online BaZi calculator, daily Feng Shui and Zodiacs, booking of express BaZi readings and Feng Shui consultations.





The mobile apps are available for download in both Android and Apple app stores for free. E-commerce features are also supported in the app where users can browse for products and checkout with Credit Card integrated payment gateway via Stripe within the app. In view of the global pandemic trends, all orders will be then fulfilled and delivered contactless.





Being the first in the industry to offer such features and services over the mobile apps, East Chen Consultancy is in active collaboration with Calvin Seng Co, Singapore's leading mobile app and web development agency to provide continuous development and technical support to the users.





"We are setting our eyes on the booming online trends due to the pandemic where there is an increasing demand of digital services and e-Commerce goods. We are inspired to capture more active users across South East Asia as Internet has provided us a good opportunity to leverage on which is not viable through traditional business models." said the Principal Feng Shui master, Wesley Lim.





With over active 4,500 followers on social media, this is not the first digital initiative launched by the forward-thinking Chinese metaphysics master. East Chen Consultancy is also offering BaZi reading and Feng Shui consultation online over Zoom at scheduled times to enable individuals and businesses reach their potentials and introducing positivity even during the difficult times of pandemic.





Interested users can download the app at https://eastchenconsultancy.com/app-download.





About East Chen Consultancy

East Chen Consultancy Feng Shui Master Singapore is known for its Modern, Effective & Fast Results Assistance to our clients. Moving away from superficial analysis & judge one's potential only by thy character; Master Wesley enables his customers to know their True Potential and the Exact Prime Time (Golden Years) down to hours to push for their Success in life.





A Professional Consultancy supporting its International customers from the Singapore & Malaysia offices, East Chen deploys Modern, Effective, Fast Results & Customized Technics in all Feng Shui & Bazi cases. Proven technics such as, "Flying Stars", "Yi Jing", "Fu Yuan", "Elements" & more are used to ensure the best combined solution are in place.





Nothing Religious will be involved where everything is blending one's & the environment's "Ying Yang" with Five Elements. Visible changes will be there once the right practices as advised were applied in your everyday life.





East Chen Consultancy, a Professional Feng Shui and Bazi Metaphysics Consultation Company you can trust!



