Central Taiwan Science Park surges ahead despite coronavirus pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Taiwan Science Park saw its business surge by 22.22 percent during the first eight months of the year despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Tuesday (Nov. 3).

Turnover for the full year could reach the original target of NT$860 billion (US$30 billion), possibly even hitting the NT$900 billion mark, according to Hsu Maw-shin (許茂新), the director-general of the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau (CTSP).

For the period of January through August 2020, the turnover amounted to NT$604.6 billion, a rise of 22.22 percent compared to NT$494.7 billion over the same period in 2019, CNA reported. The production sector of integrated circuits occupied the lion's share of the turnover figure, with NT$488.1 billion good for 80.74 percent.

Strong demand for consumer products during the pandemic and the emergence of new technologies such as 5G was the driver behind the CTSP’s positive performance, Hsu said.

A total of 18 new investors were found between January and October, including seven from the precision machinery sector, and four each active in biotechnology and optoelectronics. Hsu estimated the total value of their investments at NT$27.2 billion.