  1. Home
  2. Business

Central Taiwan Science Park surges ahead despite coronavirus pandemic

Investment will exceed NT$860 billion target for 2020: Park officials

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/03 16:26
Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau Director-General Hsu Maw-shin 

Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau Director-General Hsu Maw-shin  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Taiwan Science Park saw its business surge by 22.22 percent during the first eight months of the year despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Tuesday (Nov. 3).

Turnover for the full year could reach the original target of NT$860 billion (US$30 billion), possibly even hitting the NT$900 billion mark, according to Hsu Maw-shin (許茂新), the director-general of the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau (CTSP).

For the period of January through August 2020, the turnover amounted to NT$604.6 billion, a rise of 22.22 percent compared to NT$494.7 billion over the same period in 2019, CNA reported. The production sector of integrated circuits occupied the lion's share of the turnover figure, with NT$488.1 billion good for 80.74 percent.

Strong demand for consumer products during the pandemic and the emergence of new technologies such as 5G was the driver behind the CTSP’s positive performance, Hsu said.

A total of 18 new investors were found between January and October, including seven from the precision machinery sector, and four each active in biotechnology and optoelectronics. Hsu estimated the total value of their investments at NT$27.2 billion.
investment
science park
Central Taiwan Science Park
Integrated circuits
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan teenager shines light on WHO exclusion in NHK special
Taiwan teenager shines light on WHO exclusion in NHK special
2020/10/31 12:31
Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S
Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S
2020/10/31 10:30
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 3.33% in 3rd quarter
Taiwan’s economy likely grew by 3.33% in 3rd quarter
2020/10/30 17:28
Barbra Streisand lauds Taiwan's 'wonderful female president'
Barbra Streisand lauds Taiwan's 'wonderful female president'
2020/10/30 17:13
Taiwan health minister defends case for WHO membership
Taiwan health minister defends case for WHO membership
2020/10/30 16:52