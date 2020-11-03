New Taipei to offer 1-month of free rides along new light rail line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first phase of New Taipei City's Blue Sea Line, which is a part of the Danhai Light Rail, is expected to open this month and will offer free rides for a month when service begins, said Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Monday (Nov. 2).

Hou made the statement during an inspection tour of the newly constructed light rail line, according to CNA. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) conducted an inspection of the Blue Sea Line on Oct. 16 and listed 18 deficiencies that need to be improved, seven of which were required to be corrected before the opening.

In a Monday briefing the city's Department of Rapid Transit Systems head Lee Cheng-an (李政安) said that the department had fixed the problems and sent a letter to the MOTC to apply for an operation permit. Hou told reporters that the city government will hold a series of activities to promote the opening of the new light rail and that he would come with his wife for a ride on the Blue Sea Line after the opening.

According to New Taipei Metro Corporation, the fare from Hongshulin Station to Tamsui Fishman’s Wharf Station is NT$30 (US$1), and during the first month of the opening, the rides along the new Taipei University of Marine Technology Station, Shalun Station, and Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Station will be free for passengers using electronic tickets.