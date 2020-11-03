Taiwan currently has 69 banks offering English services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has seen the establishment of 69 banks providing services in both Chinese and English as part of its initiative to go bilingual by 2030.

Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) officials paid inspection visits to branches of Taipei Fubon Bank and Chang Hwa Bank in Taichung of central Taiwan on Tuesday (Nov. 3) to check on the progress of the implementation of bilingual banking services. The financial regulator has conducted similar visits to four model banks in Taipei since December 2019.

The Taipei Fubon Bank Shizheng branch focuses on personal banking and wealth management business, with new immigrants, foreign visitors, and overseas Taiwanese citizens being its target clients. The Chang Hwa Bank Taichung branch deals with traditional and digital banking services and caters to foreign visitors’ currency exchange needs as it is located adjacent to schools and tourist hotspots.

Taipei Fubon Bank, in particular, has selected four branches across the nation that have introduced translation equipment capable of communicating in 40 languages, benefiting customers from non-English speaking countries. The facilities will be expanded to all of its 129 branches by 2021, according to Anue.

The government of Taiwan vowed in 2019 to have all banks set up units offering English services by 2030, a project supported by a total of 15 banks. This is being carried out in parallel with an ambitious English language acquisition program.

These include the Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (臺灣土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫商業銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一商業銀行), Hua Nan Bank (華南商業銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化商業銀行), Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (上海商業儲蓄銀行), Taipei Fubon Bank (台北富邦商業銀行), Citibank (花旗台灣商業銀行), Taiwan Business Bank (臺灣中小企業銀行), Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商業銀行), E.SUN Commercial Bank (玉山商業銀行), CTBC Bank (中國信託商業銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐商業銀行), and DBS Bank (星展銀行).

Visit the FSC website for the list of bank branches where English services are available.