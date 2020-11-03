Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubbl... In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured. (Turkish Health Ministry via AP)