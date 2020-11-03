  1. Home
  2. World

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

By  Associated Press
2020/11/03 15:24
Tents set up for homeless people are placed on a basketball court in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through conc...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...
Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...
A TV journalist broadcasts from the scene as members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, M...
Residents' belongings can been seem in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...
Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...
In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubbl...
In this slow expose photograph, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scen...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...
Local residents comfort each other as they watch members of rescue services working on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building,...
People watch from a playground the debris of a collapsed building, in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue pl...
Local residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-co...
Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...
Children play as ocal residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emo...

Tents set up for homeless people are placed on a basketball court in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through conc...

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...

Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...

A TV journalist broadcasts from the scene as members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, M...

Residents' belongings can been seem in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...

Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that ca...

In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubbl...

In this slow expose photograph, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scen...

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...

Local residents comfort each other as they watch members of rescue services working on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building,...

People watch from a playground the debris of a collapsed building, in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured...

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue pl...

Local residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-co...

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured ...

Children play as ocal residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emo...

IZMIR, TURKEY (AP) — Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers.

The death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey's third-largest city.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.