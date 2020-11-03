Taiwan sees first medical worker fined for mask violation

Face masks must be worn at hospitals, nursing homes, and on public transportation. Face masks must be worn at hospitals, nursing homes, and on public transportation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A medical worker in Kaohsiung was fined Monday (Nov. 2) for failing to wear a face mask during his shift at a medical facility, becoming the first health professional in Taiwan to be penalized for the violation.

The Kaohsiung City Health Bureau said Tuesday (Nov. 3) that it had confirmed a report of the worker's mask violation. It said the man was given a fine between NT$3,000 (US$105) and NT$15,000 (US$525) for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act.

The health bureau pointed out that a compulsory mask-wearing policy was introduced by the city government on Sept. 24 to minimize the spread of coronavirus on public transportation as well as at hospitals and nursing homes. It said the pandemic has worsened outside of Taiwan and it is important for the public to raise its awareness on coronavirus prevention and follow health regulations.

The health bureau also encouraged medical facilities and public transportation to enhance their promotion of the coronavirus measures by setting up related posters and broadcasting regulation reminders. It said the Taiwanese should get in the habit of wearing masks in indoor spaces and crowded areas, reported CNA.

In August, Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight public settings where mask-wearing would be mandatory, including schools, places of worship, medical and health facilities, public transport, entertainment venues, markets, and large social events. He said although Taiwan has only recorded a handful of local infections, the mask-wearing policy can help prevent the spread of coronavirus from undetected carriers.